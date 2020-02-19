Behind a hot-shooting night that added up to 14 three-pointers and a single-game season high for points, the visiting Yorktown Patriots routed the No. 2 seeded Washington-Liberty Generals, 98-73, in a Feb. 18 semifinal game of the Liberty District boys basketball tournament.
Third-seeded Yorktown (19-5) faces top seed and host South Lakes in the title game of the high-school competition Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Yorktown went 0-2 against South Lakes in regular-season play.
The Patriots also were 0-2 against W-L during the regular season.
In the semifinal, the Patriots started fast, leading 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, 45-32 at halftime and went on to win comfortably for their third straight victory.
The 98 points were two more than Yorktown’s previous season high this winter. The team has scored in the 90s five times.
“We are back on track,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We didn’t have anhthing to lose in this game. They had beaten us twice.”
Having a healthy guard Brandon Warner back in the lineup helps. He scored 18 points and made two three-pointers in the semifinals. Warner missed multiple recent games with a concussion.
“We put him more at shooting guard than point guard, and Brandon played well,” Reed said.
Liam Andersen had a hot shooting game for Yorktown, scoring 23 points and making four three-pointers. John Pius and Chris had 12 points each. Short made four threes and Jonathan deButts two. John Sondheim had seven points.
Yorktown, which won only seven games last season, is 2-0 in the post season so far, having defeated Langley, 58-54, in overtime in a first-round district tourney game.
Washington-Liberty (13-9) plays in a Feb. 21 consolation game against Herndon, needing to win for a chance to earn a berth to the 6D North Region tourney.
NOTES: Yorktown last played in a district-tournament title game (National District) in the 2009-10 season when the Patriots lost to Mount Vernon in that contest. Yorktown last won a tournament (National District) in the 2007-08 season, topping Mount Vernon in the final . . . The 19 wins are Yorktown’s most in a season since the Patriots went 19-9 in the 1996-97 campaign when they finished second in the old Northern Region and qualified for the state tournament, going 0-1 in that competition.
