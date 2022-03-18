With a victory and a loss playing road games on consecutive days against the same opponents, the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots began their girls softball seasons in similar fashion last week.
The high-school teams finished the week with 1-1 records.
The defending 6D North Region champion Generals opened their campaign with an 11-3 win over Lake Braddock, then lost to West Springfield, 4-3, in 12 innings.
In the win over Lake Braddock, W-L had 11 hits, with Ava Lansbury having two and two RBI and Grace Kane (triple) and Bridget Bartz (sacrifice fly) also having two hits. Alex Socknat (two RBI), Caitlin Miller, Taylor Walsh (triple, two steals), Emilie Doty, Allie Malone and Sam Spence (two RBI) all had one hit.
On the mound, Doty and Nadia Foote each fanned eight, with Doty getting the win.
Against West Springfield, Doty and Foote shared pitching duties. Doty struck out 10 in eight innings, while Foote fanned four in four frames.
Bartz had two hits. Miller, Doty, Malone and Sofia Cropper each had a hit.
Yorktown opened its season with an 8-7 victory over West Springfield, as Zoe Brennan (double, RBI) and Molly Kaufman (stolen base) each had two hits and Margaret Flannery-Goodman had a hit and two RBI. Sophia Giambalvo had one hit and one RBI and Ariana Castro pitched five innings, with Kelly Chmiel and Eleni Guerrera also pitching.
Yorktown scored two runs in top of the sixth inning to win.
The next night the Patriots lost to Lake Braddock, 11-4. Kaufman (RBI), Giambalvo (RBI) and Brennan all had two hits and Chmiel had a hit and two RBI.
