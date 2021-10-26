After a first-round bye, the top seeded Yorktown Patriots routed the fifth-seeded Marshall Statesmen, 5-0, in a semifinal match of the Liberty District girls field hockey tournament last week.
With that win, Yorktown (15-1) was scheduled to play the third-seeded Washington-Liberty Generals in the high-school championship match earlier this week.
In the win over Marshall, Taylor Chase, Sydney Polly and Alexis Williams scored goals, as Yorktown won its ninth straight match, eight by shutouts. Emily Stafford had an assist and Lily Randles helped lead the defense. The last three victories were all 5-0 wins.
The Patriots entered the district title match 7-0 against league rivals this season.
In other earlier district-tournament action, host Washington-Liberty (12-6) blanked the sixth seeded Wakefield Warriors, 3-0, in the first round for their fourth win in a row, three by shutouts.
With the semifinal win over Langley, the Generals had won five straight matches, four by shutouts.
Langley was the 2019 district, region and Class 6 state champion.
The Generals are the defending district champions.
In the semifinal win over Langley, the Generals scored their first goal in the first half, coming on a one-on-one situation with 6:03 left in the first quarter. The second goal came in the third quarter.
No matter what happens in the district championship match, both Yorktown and Washington-Liberty will still advance to the region competition.
