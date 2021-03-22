As the host Washington-Liberty Generals built a big first-half lead then held on in the final minute to win for the first time this season the night of March 19, miles away in Fairfax County the Yorktown Patriots improved to 2-2 with a blowout victory.
The Generals (1-3, 1-2) topped the Langley Saxons, 19-14, and visiting Yorktown (2-2, 2-1) routed the winless Herndon Hornets, 42-13. Each were Liberty District high-school football games.
* “We executed our game plan well and moved the ball on offense in the first half,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “In the second half, we made mistakes and didn’t sustain any drives. It unwinded from there and we hung on by the skin of our teeth.”
Langley (1-3, 1-2) had a chance to win, but W-L defensive back Davion Owens ended that opportunity when he broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with less than a minute to play.
“It is nice to get in the win column,” Shapiro said.
The Generals scored three touchdowns to lead 19-0 at halftime. Andrew Bolfek passed six yards to Jack Myers for the first TD. He threw 11 yards to Jack Leonard for the second and 18 yards to Evan Brown for the third. Pedro Palacios kicked one extra point.
Bolfek completed more than a dozen passes in the game for 177 yards. The Generals gained 308 total yards, 133 rushing.
Daniel Salome, Ahmad Williams and Owens were W-L’s leading rushers and Leonard and Brown were the top receivers, catching multiple passes.
Langley scored in the second half on a long interception return and a short run.
On defense for W-L, Kevin Cruz had a sack; Brown had an interception; and Myers, Leonard and Owens caused or recovered fumbles. Soren Timura and Elijah Hughes had multiple tackles for losses.
Palacios, the team’s punter, place-kicker and starting linebacker, and Salome, a two-way starter, suffered knee injuries in the contest that could end their seasons.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries, and those two hurt us a lot,” Shapiro said.
* Yorktown won for the second straight week behind a strong running attack, with Han Miller and Christian Mulumba leading the way.
Miller gained 103 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns. His first score came on a 58-yard run on the Patriots’ first play. His other scoring runs covered 18 and seven yards.
Mulumba ran for 117 yards on 11 carries and Miles Fang had one run for a 36-yard TD. Yorktown gained 269 yards on the ground and 350 total.
Yorktown threw just eight passes, completing six for 81 yards. Matt Larsen was 3 of 5 for 36 yards and an eight-yard scoring pass to Jack Flood. James Coates was 3 for 3 for 45 yards, including a five-yard TD pass to Fang.
Flood had two catches for 12 yards, Liam Andersen one of 26, Mulumba one for 16 and Jacob Hawkins one for 12 yards.
Asher Creskoff kicked an extra point and Yoest and Andersen had two-point conversion runs.
On defense, Flood and Fang had interceptions.
“Running the ball is what we are going to do now,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “Han and Mulumba run hard and are hard to bring down. When you run the ball that well, when you do throw, the other team isn’t expecting that and you can make some plays.”
Hanson said he has changed back to the old wing-t type running offense he used in the past at Yorktown in the 1990s and early 2000s.
* The Wakefield Warriors (2-1, 1-1) were supposed to play the Lewis Lancers on March 19, but the contest was canceled because Lewis had a COVID issue. The game likely will not be rescheduled.
Wakefield had a bye the previous week, with its last game being March 5.
“You don’t want to go that long without playing. We are going to have to stay focused in practice,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said.
Wakefield is scheduled to host the Justice Wolves on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. in district action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.