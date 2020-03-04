There were two individual state winners from Arlington schools at the boys indoor track and field state championships, one helping his team to a runner-up finish.
Yorktown High School senior Bowen Shuttleworth won the 1,000-meter race in 2:33.13 with his twin brother Reece Shuttleworth third (2:33.82) in the close finish at the Virginia High School League Class 6 meet. Their efforts helped the Yorktown Patriots boys finish second with 37 points. Western Branch was the champion with 47.
A year ago at the state meet, Bowen Shuttleworth was 16th in the 1,000 in 2:42.48.
Wakefield High School senior Isaiah Mefford won this year’s boys state long jump title in 23-31/4. His winning jump was more than a foot longer than his second-place finish at the previous 6D North Region meet and more than two feet better than his runner-up jump at the National District competition.
Mefford placed 10th in the shot put at the state meet.
During the fall Mefford was the Sun Gazette’s Most Valuable Player in football, as he ran for more than 1,000 yards for the district-champion Wakefield football team.
Also helping the Yorktown boys at the state meet was the second-place finish by Albert Velikonja in the 1,600 in 4:22.09. The winner ran 4:20.22.
Velikonja, the Shuttleworth brothers and Bennett Lamb made up Yorktown’s second-place 4x800 relay that scored big points for the Patriots.
Yorktown’s Porter Landefeld was fifth in the 55 dash, George Karamitsos 10th in the 1,600 and the 4x200 relay was eighth.
Washington-Liberty’s Liam McBride was seventh in the 55 hurdles in the boys state meet.
The Washington-Liberty girls were third in the state meet with 38 points. Western Branch won with 68.
Leading W-L was Rebecca Stewart with a second in the triple jump (39-7 1/4), a fifth in the 55 hurdles and a sixth in the long jump. Giulia Mesa was fourth in the long jump and triple jump, seventh in the 55 hurdles and 10th in the high jump. Yasmeen Tinsley was sixth in the 55 hurdles, Ally Obenberger eighth in the 1,600, the 4x400 relay was fifth and the 4x200 sixth.
For the Yorktown girls at the state meet, Anna Macon Corcoran was third (2:58.7) in the 1,000 and Piper Dean fifth (11:15.55) in the 3,200.
For the Wakefield girls, Faith Achugamonu was 10th in the shot put.
The state meet ended the winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.