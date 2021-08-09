The Yorktown Patriots shot a 330 team score to finish seventh in last week’s 18-hole Stallion Invitational at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton.
The Langley Saxons won the high-school event with a 296 total.
Leading Yorktown was Charlie Lamb with a 77 and Tony Newell shot 80. Also, Campbell Gilmour had an 86, Aidan Langley an 87 and Rowan Foose shot 91.
Benjamin Newfield, Yorktown’s top player, did not play in the event.
Wakefield High School entered two teams, with its A team shooting 364 and was led by a 74 from Esteban Knorr, who tied for fourth individually with five other players. Andrew Burd and Tully Andress each shot 89 for Wakefield.
This week, Yorktown hosts its 18-hole, 24-team tournament, which is one of the biggest competitions in the state.
