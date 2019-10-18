With an important victory over the host Langley Saxons on Oct. 18, the Yorktown Patriots have the opportunity to win an outright district championship for the first time since 2012.
Yorktown (6-1, 2-0) defeated Langley, 31-7, in a Liberty District high-school football showdown to take over sole possession of the league’s lead. Langley (2-5) fell to 1-1 in the circuit.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (3-4) and defending champion South Lakes Seahawks (4-3) are each 1-1 in the league. South Lakes defeated host W-L, 21-3, on Oct. 18.
Yorktown hosts South Lakes on Nov. 1, then ends the regular season at W-L on Nov. 8.
In the win over Langley, Yorktown’s fourth victory in a row this fall, senior quarterback Grant Wilson led the offense as the Patriots led 17-0 at halftime. Wilson scored on a one-yard sneak, Pius Atubire on a 43-yard run and Jonah Garufi booted a 38-yard field goal and two extra points.
An interception by Brendan Rindfusz in Langley territory set up Yorktown's first touchdown and a fumble recovery caused by a hard hit from Seth Roberts set up the second TD.
"It was a weird game because they ran the ball so much and controlled the time of possession so much, and that worried me," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We only had the ball like three times in the first half."
The game was played in fewer than two hours. The first half took jst 45 minutes.
Atubire added an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, then in the fourth Wilson threw a 37-yard scoring pass to Max Patterson. Garufi added two more extra points.
For the game, Wilson was 9 of 16 passing for 172 yards. Patterson had four catches for 74 yards, Evan Rotker three for 51 and Roberts had a 37-yard catch. Atubire ran for 70 yards and Patterson for 53.
On defense, Yorktown contained Saxons' running back Tre Vasiliadis to some degree. He entered the game with nearly 1,500 yards rushing this season and had 115 against Yorktown.
"I thought our defense did a good job and made some plays," Hanson said. "Our defense has played well all season. Alex Hicks is our defensive coordinator and has done a great job."
NOTE: Yorktown has never won a Liberty District title, finishing second the last two seasons with 4-1 records. In 2012, Yorktown played in the National District, winning its last league championship with a 7-0 mark and going 12-1 on the season.
* In W-L’s Oct. 11 loss to South Lakes, Pedro Palacios booted a first-half field goal as the Generals trailed 14-3 at halftime and 21-3 after three quarters, and never got much going on offense.
Washington-Liberty last won a district title in 2013, winning the National District with a 7-0 record and going 8-3 overall.
* In Oct. 18 National District action, the Wakefield Warriors (3-4, 2-0) remained tied for first place with a 46-20 home blowout victory over the winless Lee Lancers (0-7). The victory was Wakefield’s second in a row and the 46 points a single-game season high.
In the victory, Wakefield threw just one first-half pass and only seven for the game. The Warriors led 26-12 at halftime as Isaiah Mefford ran for two touchdowns (nine and 57 yards) and Dantae Clark (four yards) and Camryn Johnson (47 yards) one each.
In the second half, Lukai Hatcher had an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown. Wakefield added to more second-half rushing TDs on Mefford's 57-yarder and a 27-yard scoring gallop by Dion Quarles. Luis Pinto booted multiple extra points.
Cason Poythress was 2 of 3 passing for 58 yards for Wakefield and Jack McAvoy 1 of 4.
Mefford rushed for 206 yards, Clark for 76, Johnson for 64 and Quarles for 41. Clark had one catch for 41 yards and Hatcher one for 17. Wakefield had 462 total yards.
NOTE: The three wins better Wakefield's victory total of a year ago when the Warriors were 2-8. Also, Wakefield was winless at 0-5 in the district last fall.
