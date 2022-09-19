What a difference a year makes for the Yorktown Patriots.
This season, the high-school football team won back-to-back non-district games against the Madison Warhawks at home then the host Oakton Cougars. Last fall Yorktown lost to each of those Vienna teams at reversed sites on consecutive Friday nights.
The Patriots’ most recent win against one of those squads was Sept. 16 with a 49-7 rout over Oakton for their third win in a row and to improve to 3-1.
In the win, Yorktown controlled the game on the ground by rushing for 403 yards and throwing just four times, with two completions by quarterback James Yoest for 72 yards.
“We ran the ball real well, and we did a real good job on defense and defended their pass well,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “Our secondary played well, and has been playing a lot better since that opening loss to Langley. We moved some players around back there and made some changes.”
On defense, defensive backs Dylan Minsker and Christopher Montecino had interceptions for Yorktown, which held Oakton (2-2) to fewer than 200 total yards.
Yorktown scored on its second play of the game on a 55-yard pass from Yoest to Miles Fang. An 80-yard Fang run and Tomas Edmeades’ second extra point gave Yorktown its next seven points.
The other touchdowns came on Fang’s 35-yard run and Xandar Starks’ 55-run, a one-yard run by Yoest, Fang added a four-yard run followed by a Yoest two-point conversion run, and a three-yard run by Owen Woodward capped the scoring. Edmeades made five extra points.
Starks led the ground attack with 163 yards rushing, one more than Fang’s 162. Yoest ran for 27 yards, Keegan Westhoff for 19 and Miles Rosman for 15. Fang had two catches for 72 yards.
Yorktown is in non-district action again on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. with a home game against the Westfield Bulldogs (3-1) of the Concorde District. Like Yorktown, Westfield will bring a three-game winning streak into the contest.
