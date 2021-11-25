The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team routed Gainesville/Patriots, 13-3, in a recent match.
Jacob Kirshner scored four goals and had two assists for Yorktown; Noah Robinson had three goals and two assists; Cole Ransom netted two goals; and having one goal each were Dillon Segal, Blair Barta, Will Colwell and Ethan Amundson. Segal, Barta, Max Whittington, Andy Coleman, Josh Litterst, Travis Sagusti, James Gan, Quinn Castelli, Roger Allenbaugh and Shane Spandetti each had one assist.
Goalie Jake Levy made three saves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.