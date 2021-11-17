In its first league match of the season, the Yorktown High School club ice hockey team won by an 8-1 score over the Madison Warhawks.
Dillon Segal scored three goals for Yorktown. Andy Coleman on a penalty shot, Roger Allenbaugh, Jacob Kirshner, Josh Litterst and Christopher Ryan netted the others.
Assists went to Coleman, Kirshner, Litterst, Jamie Hardie and Blair Barta.
Goalie Rowan Foose made 27 saves.
