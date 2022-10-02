The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end.
The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not play.
* Yorktown (4-2, 1-1) scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage en route to a 38-13 home victory over the visiting McLean Highlanders in a Sept. 30 Liberty District contest.
Miles Fang ran 60 yards for a touchdown on that first play for the Patriots, who were ahead 28-0 at halftime over winless McLean (0-6, 0-2).
Fang rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries to lead a Yorktown ground attack that ran for 342 yards. Yorktown quarterback James Yoest gained 116 yards on the ground and two TDs on 11 carries, and also completed two passes, both for scores.
One touchdown pass went eight yards to Miles Rosman and the other 26 yards to Fang. Yoest’s scoring runs were for 54 and two yards.
Tomas Edmeades kicked five extra points and a 22-yard field goal for Yorktown’s other points.
“We moved the ball but we were that smooth overall on offense and were a little raggedy,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “But we got the win.”
The victory was Yorktown’s fourth in five games.
Also in the rushing department for Yorktown, Keegan Westhoff had 45 yards on the ground and Christopher Montecino 36.
Yoest was 2 of 6 passing for 34 yards and Hudson Greene 1 of 3 for 23 yards. Westhoff had one catch for 23 yards.
The Patriots did not turn the ball over.
Hanson praised McLean, which is under a first-year coach.
“They have done a good job there and they play hard,” he said.
Yorktown next plays on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. on the road against the Herndon Hornets in a district game (3-2, 1-0).
“They are much better this year, so we will need to play well there to get a win,” said Hanson, who has 285 victories in his long career as a head coach.
Herndon finished 0-9 last season.
* Wakefield fell to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District on Sept. 30 with a 65-0 home loss to the Herndon Hornets in a Liberty District game. The shutout loss was the second straight for Wakefield.
Wakefield trailed 35-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Wakefield quarterback Bryant Cruz-Lemus was 7 of 12 passing for 158 yards. Michael Hutchison and Cameron Piehota-Abbout each had two catches. Cruz-Lemus rushed for 28 yards to lead the ground attack.
Wakefield will attempt to win its first game on Friday, Oct 7 at 7 p.m. when the Warriors play on the road against the winless McLean Highlanders (0-6, 0-2) in a district game.
Against common opponents this season, Wakefield and McLean each lost by lopsided scores to West Potomac and Fairfax.
* In an Oct. 1 private-school game, the host Bishop O’Connell Knights (2-3) lost to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School of Fredericksburg, 35-7, in non-conference action. The loss snapped the Knights’ two-game winning streak, as the Warriors improved to 4-1.
O’Connell trailed 21-0 before scoring its only touchdown on a three- yard pass from Jonathan Nguyen to Aidan Joseph, and Nathan Harrison kicked the extra point with 59 seconds left in the first half.
The Knights were hurt by multiple turnovers in the loss.
Nguyen was 10 of 32 passing for 89 yards and one touchdown.
Joseph had four catches for 50 yards, Samson Oquade two for 27, Douglas O’Donnell had two catches and Colin Harris and Frank Johnson one each.
Harrison had 10 yards rushing on a successful fake-punt attempt early in the game and O’Donnell ran for nine yards.
On defense for O’Connell, Zach Harrison had an interception, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble; Ogunade had a sack and batted down a pass; Nathan Harrison made nine tackles with a sack and two breakups; Cameron Lee batted down a pass; Jai Thompson made four tackles; Aidan Munroe had a breakup; Frank Johnson had two breakups; Kellen McConnell had five tackles (one sack) and a breakup; Josiah Rose had six tackles and a breakup; and Reagan MacGregor had a sack.
Ryan Creston had a fumble recovery on an O’Connell punt.
O’Connell’s next game is Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on the road when the Knights play the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights (2-4) in the 2022 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener for each team.
