The Yorktown Patriots bounced back with a lopsided victory in high-school football action the night of Sept. 1, while the Washington-Liberty Generals and Wakefield Warriors lost the same evening. All three games were non-district contests.
Yorktown routed the visiting Jackson-Reed Tigers from D.C., 40-6, in Arlington to even its record at 1-1. Washington-Liberty (1-0, 1-1) lost on the road to the Westfield Bulldogs, 21-3, and host Wakefield (0-2) fell to the West Potomac Wolverines, 41-12.
* For Yorktown, the Patriots amassed 360 total yards, including 268 rushing.
“Coming off a loss, that was a big win for us, because we needed a victory,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “We still had too many penalties, and we have to keep working on that. Overall I was pleased with the way we played. On defense we hustled to the ball, and our quarterback had a good game.”
That quarterback is senior James Yoest. He was 5 of 6 passing for 72 yards, he threw two touchdown passes and he ran the ball for 22 yards and for one score. His scoring passes went for five yards to Charlie Taylor (three catches, 58 yards) and 14 yards to Miles Rosman (two catches).
Yoest ran five yards for his TD. Xander Starks (64 yards rushing) had scoring runs two and 20 yards, and Rosman had a 36-yard touchdown run. Tomas Edmeades kicked three extra points.
Miles Fang was Yorktown’s leading rusher with 120 yards on just six carries. Rosman ran for 36 yards and Keegan Westhoff for 26. Westhoff and Michael Merritt each had one catch.
Yorktown backup quarterback Hudson Green completed two passes for 20 yards. Yorktown played its second string most of the second half.
The game ended on a sack by Edmeades as the Tigers were driving for a potential final score.
“Our schedule gets tougher the next few games, so we need to keep playing better,” Hanson said.
* Wakefield never led against West Potomac (2-0), yet rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to cut the lead to 14-12 in the second quarter. But the Warriors didn’t score again.
Wakefield’s points came on a blocked punt by Michael Hutchinson that rolled out of the end zone for a safety, a 27-yard field goal by Mario Pinedo-Quiroga, then Hutchinson’s 14-yard return of his second blocked punt, followed by Pinedo-Quiroga’s extra point.
Wakefield had 262 yards rushing, led by 161 on 18 carries from Antonio Smith, 42 from, Ali Hamzah and 37 from Hutchinson.
Wakefield quarterback Shaan Rangra completed two passes. Frank Turicos-Sorto and Smith each caught one pass.
Wakefield lost two fumbles.
* Washington-Liberty had a good drive to start the game, then another the third quarter, but got little else going offensively. The Generals’ three points came on a 22-yard first-half field goal by Anthony Ceballos Medina.
Jackson Broadwell was W-L’s leading rusher in the loss with 50 yards. Quarterback Ryan Jones completed multile passes.
“Westfield was better than I thought they were,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “They made us look averageish.”
Westfield improved to 1-1.
