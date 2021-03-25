For the second year in a row there was no change regarding the champion of the annual Arlington County golf tournament, as the Yorktown Patriots won the three-team high-school title.
Yorktown amassed a 9-hole 150 team total on the back nine of the East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C. on March 22. The Wakefield Warriors were a close second with 153, followed by the Washington-Liberty Generals with 163.
So, for at least another year, the Patriots retain neighborhood bragging rights and the revolving team trophy.
“Winning this championship is something the players really enjoy,” Yorktown coach Chris Williams said. “It’s a big deal to them and they have fun. They like to keep this trophy here.”
Leading Yorktown was sophomore and defending Class 6 state champion Benjamin Newfield with a 1-under 35. His round included two birdies and one bogey.
Elena Rezac, a senior who will play college golf at Christopher Newport University, shot 36 for Yorktown, including birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. Freshman Charlie Lamb made two birdies and shot 37, seniors Tony Newell and Sam Obitts each had 42 and junior Rowan Foose 47. Obitts plans to play at Wheaton College in Illinois.
Leading Wakefield was Esteban Knorr with a 36, Andrew Burd at 37, Kyndall Campbell with a 38, Guillermo Garcia and Will McCarter shot 42s and Anne Kumashiro had a 43.
For Washington-Liberty, Andrew Spitzer carded a 37. Rylie Johnson and Ben Cabalu shot 41, Quinn Brennan a 44, Patrick Ashley 45 and Tyler Johnson 50.
The next day, Yorktown lost a dual-match to the defending state champion Langley Saxons, 141-154. That put the Patriots’ overall record at 5-1.
For Yorktown, Newfield shot 36 on the front nine of the Washington Golf and Country Club course. Newell and Trevor McAndrews had 39s, Foose and Rezac 40, Obitts and Lamb each 42s and Jake Levy 43.
Four Langley players shot in the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.