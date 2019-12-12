The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team defeated Fauquier/Highlands, 8-2.
Scoring for Yorktown were Corey Wells (one goal and two assists) and Ricky McGolerick, Jeremy Marino and Ethan Drake each with one goal and one assist. Sam Sheldon, Josh Litterst and Shane Spadetti each had one goal.
Dean Jones, Dillon Segal, Ethan Bennett and Blair Barta each had one assist. Jared Wal made 35 saves in goal.
In another match, Yoktown tied Flint Hill, 4-4. Marino had three goals and Scott Samples had two assists. Noah Robinson had one goal and McGolerick one assist. Rowan Foose and Wal were in goal for Yorktown.
