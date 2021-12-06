The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team nipped McLean, 3-2, in recent action to remain undefeated.
Scoring goals for Yorktown were Blair Barta, Jacob Kirshner and Travis Sagusti. Assists went to Josh Litterst and Dillon Segal.
Yorktown goalie Jake Levy made 24 saves in the victory.
