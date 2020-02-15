When it mattered most, the Yorktown Patriots came through in the clutch from the foul line.
Typically not the best three-throw shooting team, three different Yorktown boys basketball players were a combined 7 of 9 from the stripe in the final seconds of regulation, then overtime in the third-seeded and host Patriots’ 58-54 Valentine’s night overtime win against the sixth seed Langley Saxons (7-16) in a first-round Liberty District tournament high-school game.
Yorktown (18-5) advances to the Feb. 18 semifinals against the second-seeded Washington-Liberty Generals (13-8). The Patriots lost to W-L twice in two close regular-season games.
“We hadn’t shot well from the line in this game until we made the free throws late,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said.
Following a Langley turnover on an out-of-bounds play, Yorktown’s Steven Lincoln (team-high 15 points) made two foul shots with 17 seconds left in overtime to give the Patriots the lead for good at 56-54. Then with three seconds left, Jack Burris (six points) made two clinching foul shots.
“We really work on and focus a lot on defense on those inbound situations like that, and we got the turnover there,” Reed said.
With 1:12 left in regulation, Yorktown center John Sondheim (nine points, six rebounds) swished two foul shots to tie the score at 42.
“John has struggled from the line, but not that time,” Reed said.
A long step-back three-pointer from the right wing by Lincoln with 40 seconds left to play in regulation tied the score at 51, eventually forcing overtime.
“I won’t forget that step-back three there for a longtime,” Langley coach Scott Newman said. "It was a great shot."
The seesaw game had seven ties and as many lead changes, as Langley controlled a slower tempo and consistently made big shots. Langley had lost to Yorktown, 77-51, on the same court just four nights earlier.
“Langley played well, but our guys showed fight,” Reed said.
The playoff win is Yorktown's first since the 2014-15 campaign, when the Patriots had a 1-2 post-season record. That was Yorktown's last winning season until this winter.
Aidan Stroup scored 11 points in the Valentine victory for Yorktown, John Pius had seven points and three steals, Jonathan deButts had four points and six rebounds off the bench, Liam Andersen scored four and had three rebounds and Yared Belay had two key steals and three assists.
Three of Yorktown’s last four victories have been over Langley. Belay led Yorktown with 15 points and Michael Dettling made three three-pointers in the earlier 77-51 win over Langley.
NOTES: The playoff win continues what has been Yorktown's best season in a number of years . . . Yorktown's 18 victories are the most since the Patriots finished 19-9 in the 1996-97 season when it advanced to the state tournament and finished 0-1.
