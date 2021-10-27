A perfect season against district competition is complete for the Yorktown Patriots.
The top seed girls high-school field hockey team achieved that task on a windy night Oct. 26 by routing the third-seed Washington-Liberty Generals, 9-2, in the championship match of the Liberty District tournament for its 10th win in a row.
With that victory on its home field, Yorktown (16-1 overall) was 8-0 against district opponents this fall, including a 2-0 tournament mark. The Patriots outscored those rivals, 39-4, with five shutouts.
In the tournament, the first Liberty tourney won by the Patriots, Yorktown scored 14 goals, including a 5-0 semifinal triumph over the fifth-seeded Marshall Statesmen, after the Patriots received a first-round bye. The nine goals in the final were a single-game season high for Yorktown.
In the title match against W-L, Yorktown led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, 5-2 at halftime and 6-2 after three periods.
Caroline Brickley scored three goals for Yorktown and Alexis Williams had two. Scoring one each were Taylor Chase, Brynn Baskin, Emily Stafford and Olivia Stafford.
In the semifinals, Chase, Williams and Sydney Polly scored the goals.
Washington-Liberty (12-7) finished 2-1 in the tourney, blanking the sixth-seeded Wakefield Warriors, 3-0, in the first round, then shutting out the second seeded and host Langley Saxons, 2-0, in the semifinals. The loss to Yorktown snapped the Generals’ five-match winning streak.
The Generals were the defending district champion, but no tournament was held last season because of COVID. The champion was determined by regular-season records.
Yorktown and W-L each advance to the eight-team 6D North Region tournament, with the winning advancing to the Class 6 state tourney.
