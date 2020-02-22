From worst to first – and in only one year.
That’s the plateau the Yorktown Patriots reached this season by winning the Liberty District boys basketball tournament. Third-seeded Yorktown was 3-0 in the high-school competition with two overtime wins, capturing the crown with a 70-67 extra-period victory over the No.1-seeded South Lakes Seahawks the night of Feb. 21 at South Lakes.
A year ago, the Patriots finished 7-16 overall (2-9 in district play) and 0-1 in the tourney.
The district-tournament championship is the first for Yorktown since winning the National District crown in the 2007-08 season.
With a faster offensive style and healthy players this season, the Patriots caught fire from the start, winning their first 11 games, and have continued that strong play all season, to the tune of a 20-5 overall record.
“This is surreal. No, I didn’t know if we would win the district,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We win 20 games and go last to first.”
In the tournament, Yorktown rallied to defeat Langley, 58-54, in overtime in the first round; routed host and No. 2 seed Washington-Liberty, 98-73, in the semifinals; then South Lakes in the final. Yorktown was 0-2 against both W-L and South Lakes during the regular season. The Seahawks were 11-0 against Liberty teams entering the final.
“I don’t think we have gotten much credit all year,” Reed said. “People said we played an easy schedule early, then we didn’t do as good in our district during the regular season with some losses. In the tournament, we beat W-L and South Lakes on their home courts.”
Against South Lakes in the final, Yorktown trailed by eight at one point, but the game was otherwise close throughout. An uncharacteristic matchup zone defense helped keep the game tight, according to Reed.
Chris Short (nine points) made a three pointer with a second to play to tie the game at 63 and force overtime.
In OT, Yorktown took the lead, got a key turnover and hung on to win. Short scored in overtime and Aidan Stroup hit a big three-pointer.
“We wanted to keep it close, and the guys dug deep,” Reed said. “On offense, the ball kind of found each other for us.”
John Sondheim had 13 points, Steven Lincoln 12 and Brandon Warner 11 for Yorktown, with John Pius having key points and rebounds. Liam Andersen had four points and some key steals.
For stories about Yorktown’s wins over Langley and W-L, see this website at www.insidenova.com/sports/arlington.
