The Yorktown Patriots club ice hockey team defeated Kettle Run/Liberty, 9-2, in its opening match of the season.
Sam Sheldon and Ethan Drake each had two goals and one assist for Yorktown. Jeremy Marino had a goal and two assists. Ricky McGolerick, Shane Spadetti, Dillon Segal and Simon Kluger all had one goal. Connor Ransom, Blair Barta and Andrew Price had assists.
Yorktown goalie Rowan Foose made 11 saves and Jared Wal nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.