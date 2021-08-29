It was a mixed start to the opening week of the season for three of Arlington’s high-school football teams, as the Yorktown Patriots won and the Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals were defeated in games that started Aug. 27, and in two cases the endings were postponed until the following day because of lightning.
In Liberty District contests, host Yorktown downed the Langley Saxons, 19-14, over two days, thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally, and visiting W-L lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 13-0, in a game shortened because of lightning. Wakefield fell on the road to the Fairfax Lions, 19-14, in a non-district contest that took two days to play because of weather.
Yorktown led 13-0 when the Aug. 27 game was postponed early in the third quarter. Yorktown’s touchdowns came when Mason Cunningham returned the opening kickoff 79 yards, then later a 56-yard run by James Midberry. Seneca Gruber kicked one extra point.
When action resumed the next evening, Langley scored two touchdowns to take a 14-13 lead with 3:36 left in the game.
Yorktown then rallied with a winning 76-yard scoring drive, capped by a 56-yard TD pass on a slant pattern from James Yoest to Cunningham with 1:40 to play. The speedy Cunningham caught a 10-yard pass then outran multiple defenders to the end zone.
Langley had a chance to win, driving the ball deep into Yorktown territory, but a Hail Mary fourth down pass into the end zone was broken up as time expired.
Patriots’ coach Bruce Hanson said his team did not play well on offense in the first half, with a turnover and three fumbled snaps from center.
“We should have been up by more than 13-0 when the game was stopped,” Hanson said. “And Langley was better than I thought they were. They played hard.”
Yorktown was hurt by two turnovers and 14 penalties for 160 yards. One penalty nullified a first-half touchdown and another a long second-half kickoff return.
Yoest was 5 of 11 passing for 169 yards, with Cunningham having three catches for 142 yards. Miles Fang and John Porter each had one each.
Midberry had 55 yards rushing, Yoest 44, Fang 35, Tyler Randles 27 and Xandar Starks 16
On defense for Yorktown, Sam Keenan made a key fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter with Langley on the Patriot 35 yard line. Also, Jeremiah Daniels had an interception.
Langley had 248 yards passing and 39 rushing.
* For Wakefield in the loss, quarterback Jack McAvoy was 13 of 24 passing for 202 yards. He threw his two touchdown passes of 80 and 13 yards to Caine Poythress, who caught six passes for 138 yards in his debut as a wide receiver. He also caught a two-point conversion pass midway through the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 19-14. That followed his tiptoe 13-yard TD grab in the right corner of the end zone.
“I caught the ball, bobbled it, then pulled it in again and had control as I got my last foot down just in time,” Poythress said.
Wakefield got the ball back one more time with the hopes of taking the lead. The Warriors moved to midfield, then turned the ball over on downs to Fairfax, which ran out the clock.
Brandon Cohen caught six passes for 52 yards for Wakefield. Joran Crouth had 46 yards rushing, Mario Martinez 42, Michael Guruli 41 and Alan Peck 36.
Two of the touchdowns for Fairfax came on a long interception return and a kick return. Carl Thomas had an interception in the end zone for Wakefield.
“We have to clean up some stuff and eliminate the little mistakes, but I liked what I saw in our first game,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. “We have a young team, and these players have bought into what we are doing and they are hungry to have success.”
* Washington-Liberty struggled to move the ball against Marshall, gaining just 69 total yards as the Generals’ offense was slowed by an interception and a couple of costly penalties.
“We moved the ball pretty well our first two drives, then things went wrong and we never recovered,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “Eventually Marshall made some good adjustments on offense and defense that gave us problems.”
The Generals were without their top two senior receivers in Evan Brown (out for the season with an injury) and Jay Barolo (also injured).
Elijah Hughes had 35 yards rushing for W-L and sophomore quarterback Jonathan Bhojwani was 6 for 21 passing for 36 yards. Jackson Nowinski had two catches for 14 yards and Hughes one for five.
On defense for W-L, Jose Morales had a sack and another tackle for a loss and Hughes and Kevin Cruz made multiple tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.