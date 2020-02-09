He's been saying as much for weeks - that the Yorktown Patriots wrestling team would surprise some people before the high-school season ended.
On Feb. 8 that prediction by first-year Yorktown head coach Andrew Adams became reality when the Patriots won the Liberty District Tournament championship at McLean High School to accomplish a one-year worst-to-first story.
The district title was Yorktown's first since 2001.
Three individual champions and three runner-ups helped Yorktown win with 156 points. Langley was second with 135 and the defending champion Washington-Liberty Generals were third with 131.
A year ago, Yorktown had just 70 points in finishing last.
"Everything is different about the Yorktown wrestling program this season, and this performance validates that our system works," Adams said. "The wrestlers deserve all the credit. They wrestled tough and put Yorktown wrestling back on the map. Coming into this, I don't think anyone thought we could finish anywhere."
Yorktown's champions were Bijon Bose at 120 pounds, Max Apsel at 132 and Blake Buchert at heavyweight. All three had 2-0 records, with Apsel and Buchert having two pins each.
Second for Yorktown were Srijon Bose (113), Will Hurst (152) and Justin Knight (160).
Third for the Patriots were Joseph Knight (126), Liam Swiger (138) and Erik Hernandez (145). Placing fourth were Ian Haddad (182) and Steve Bova (220).
Adams said the big key to the championship was that in the tournament, a number of Yorktown wrestlers defeated opponents they lost to earlier this season.
"This tournament was about redemption, because our guys were beating people and winning matches they weren't supposed to win," Adams said. "Our guys really had a lot to prove."
Adams was chosen as the Liberty District's Coach of the Year for what the Patriots accomplished this season.
Washington-Liberty had champions Jacob Swisher (160) and Will Murphy (182). Swisher was 3-0 with two pins and Murphy 2-0 with two pins.
Second for W-L was Alexis Martinez-Medina at heavyweight. Third were Henry Moran (106), Jack Myers (120), Ahmad Williams (152), John Baker (170) and Noah Toth (195). Fourth for the Generals were Orchibat Munkchuluun (132) and Kenji McCartney (145).
* In the National District Tournament, the defending champion Wakefield Warriors finished fourth and had three champions.
Ejaz Quresh won at 120, as did Steven Rochard (152) and Cameron Queen (160). Queen was 3-0 with three pins, Rochard had two pins and a technical fall and Quresh was 2-0 with two regular decisions.
Second for Wakefield were Carlos Sayes (182) and Milo Clark (195). Third were Dennis Urquilla (145) and Devon Graham (170). Fourth was Alexis Castro (132).
