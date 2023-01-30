The Yorktown Patriots won the three-team Arlington County match by defeating the Wakefield Warriors, 68-6, and the Washington-Liberty Generals, 55-12.
Wrestlers with 2-0 records for Yorktown were Cambyses Kani (two pins) at 106 pounds, Tsolmon Enkhgerd (two pins, 120), Chris Cobey (132), Max Apsel (pin and major decision, 138), Peter Kress (pin and major decision, 150), Neil Alleman (two pins, 157), Liam Gil-Swiger (two pins, 165), Telmun Bayambajargal (190), Basheer Hadi (two pins, 215) and Ben Lahlou (two pins, 285).
Winning single matches for Yorktown were Nathan Bastuscheck (113), Logan Futrell (126), Srijon Bose (144) and Bobby Shea (175).
Winners in the matches for Washington-Liberty were Jose Morales, Owen Lynn and Ermoon Tserendorj. Samuel Avalos won for Wakefield against York- town.
In the other match, Washington-Liberty defeated Wakefield, 51-30, to finish second. The Generals won nine individual matches, with Morales and Avalos among those winners for the two teams.
Wakefield won five individual matches.
Bishop O’Connell, Arlington’s private high-school team, did not participate.
