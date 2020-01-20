The Yorktown Patriots defeated the Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals to win the Arlington tri wrestling meet on Jan. 17 at Wakefield.
It was Yorktown’s first title in the meet in some eight years.
The high-high school competition is traditionally called the Arlington County Quad, but Bishop O’Connell did not participate this year.
Winning two matches for Yorktown in the meet were Srijon Bose at 113 pounds, Joseph Knight (126), Zach McAndrews (130), Liam Gil-Swiger (138), captain Will Hurst (152), Steve Bova (220) and heavyweight Blake Buchert. Win single matches were captain Bijon Bose (120), Justin Knight (160) and Ian Haddad (182).
Also wrestling for Yorktown were Theo Wallace (170) and Lyndon Mensah-Cooley (195).
The wins gave Yorktown a 9-6 dual-match record this winter.
“Bijon Bose and Will Hurst are the two captains and they set the right tone for the wrestlers both in their performance on the mat and every day in the practice room,” Yorktown coach Andrew Adams said. “The real leadership they provide is embracing the system that led to this victory. The reality is, we have setup a new program that takes a holistic approach and combines academic success with wrestling technique and hard work. They deserve all the credit for embracing the new system. Winning the Arlington tri shows that this new system is paying off.”
Earlier in the season, Yorktown had a strong showing at the Cavalier Classic at W.T. Woodson High School with a third-place finish. Bijon Bose finished seventh at the NOVA Classic at Fairfax High.
“We have big goals for the future of the program, and mark my words, we are going to surprise a lot of people very soon,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.