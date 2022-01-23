With a 2-0 record the Yorktown Patriots won this season’s Arlington tri-meet with victories over the Wakefield Warriors, 54-18, and Washington-Liberty Generals, 39-36, in the high-school wrestling competition.
Washington-Liberty finished second, defeating Wakefield, 51-27, for its win.
Winning two matches each for Yorktown were Cambyses Khani at 113 pounds, Max Apsel (138), Liam Gil-Swiger (152), Ian Haddad (185), Telmun Bayambajargal (220) and Blake Buchert (heavyweight).
Casey Bransford (106), Chris Cobey (126), Jonah Barkoff (132), Neil Alleman (145) and Richard Suchyta (182) each won a match.
Finishing 2-0 in the tri for W-L were Basleale Mulugeta (106), Dominik Woodard (120), Jack Myers (145), Jose Morales (170) and John Baker (182).
For Wakefield, Temuujin Erdenetuya (126), Jared Galand (132) and Rhys Carlson (160) were 2-0. Javell Edge (heavyweight), Jaden Delgado (220) and Everett Sullivan (170) won matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.