In the typically dominant fashion that defies their overall youth as a team, Battlefield's girls soccer team scored three goals in a 16-minute span in the first half Thursday en route to a 4-0 win at rival Patriot.

The Bobcats (11-1-3, 10-0-2 Cedar Run) secured not only the top seed in next week's Cedar Run District Tournament and their first district regular season title since 2017 with their victory, but have guaranteed home field advantage throughout the Class 6 Region B playoffs as well.

A 13-4 advantage in shots on goal was indicative of Battlefield's quality of possession, and head coach Kevin Hilton was pleased with his group's mindset heading into the match and the execution to go with it.

"I thought the girls just went out there to compete," Hilton said. "They knew going in that Patriot's always going to bring their best effort, they always give us a hard fight.

"We were just very organized across the back, our midfield did a really nice job of controlling play, and our forwards did a good job of going at their backs."

As opposed to the Bobcats' dynastic teams of 2014-16 that won three straight Class 6 state championships, this year their youth has shined through as they look to make a deep postseason run and return to their first state final in seven years.

Battlefield started just three seniors on Thursday and none of the four on the roster got on the scoresheet; they’re led in that area by freshman Kyndal Shuler’s 17.

From her perspective as a senior, midfielder McKenna Kolasch attributes the team's playoff potential to their growth thus far and thinks their collective talent can overcome the drawbacks of having a relative lack of experience.

"Our skills on this team are unmatched, but we connect really, really well this year," Kolasch said.

She also expects the team's younger players to continue meeting the high standards that have long been established at a program that's as decorated as any in the state in recent years - regardless of how the season ultimately ends.

Highlighted by a run of four straight shutouts and all of two goals allowed in their last eight games, Battlefield's recent form has Hilton and the team enjoying themselves immensely as the stretch run of a campaign with minimal preseason expectations arrives.

"This is a great character group. I'm having a lot of fun, we're having a lot of fun this year," Hilton said. "We kind of knew a week or two into the season might be a special group. They just get along well and play for each other."