With a two-round total of 4-under-par 72-68–140, rising Yorktown High School sophomore golfer Ben Newfield won this summer’s Bob Benning Middle Atlantic PGA Championship in the boys 13-15 age group.
Newfield won by 13 shots on the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club course in Round Hill.
His 4-under-par second round included a strong finish, with an eagle three on the par-5 15th hole, a birdie on the 17th and he parred the 18th.
The next big summer tournament for Newfield was the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championship at James River Country Club in Newport News.
He finished tied for 20th with a 2-over 71-68-73–212 total. His second-round 68 was a 2-under score.
Last fall, Newfield burst upon the high-school golf scene by winning the 18-hole Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship with a 68 at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Chesterfield.
Prior to that, he placed 11th then won a one-hole playoff in the region tournament to qualify for states, finished fourth in the Liberty District tourney, won the Arlington County match and was first in the Yorktown Invitational event.
