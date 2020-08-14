Stafford resident Stephanie Cox loves to share the joy of art with children.
Months back, she traveled around Stafford, Prince William County and Fredericksburg holding art classes, workshops and paint parties for young, budding artists through her company, The Art Cart – Mobile Art Studio. It was life as she knew it.
But the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, everywhere.
Cox is just one of many Stafford artists and creative professionals who’ve had to channel and adjust their creative pursuits in a COVID-19 world.
When schools closed, many homeschool groups Cox taught stopped meeting in-person. One group shut down permanently. Losing a portion of her revenue, Cox turned to online teaching through Zoom and Google Classroom.
She recorded lessons, bought a webcam after exhausting her phone’s video storage and tinkered with lighting to ensure the color in her artwork would look as good online as it does in person.
“Teaching virtually has become the new way for art teachers, but sign-ups have been small,” Cox said, guessing that children may have needed a break from computers after the spring’s virtual learning in schools.
As communities began reopening in May and June, Cox offered in-person classes outdoors following Centers for Disease Control regulations, but sign-ups remained minimal.
“We seem to be in a COVID limbo, not sure if we should venture out or stay in a little longer,” said Cox, who has also taught art part time at Prince William Academy in Woodbridge.
For someone “used to the hustle and bustle” of a class setting, Cox said this type of teaching isn’t the same. “I still miss the kids.”
ART TOGETHER
For administrative assistant Nina Beltran, art is created in her free time.
She paints custom watercolors of houses and pets and writes an art blog, noting that art is therapeutic and calming.
“It lets you focus on creating something, instead of everything else that’s on your mind,” she said.
Beltran graduated from James Madison University with an art degree and lived in Stafford until recently moving to Richmond.
When COVID-19 hit and with a move pending, Beltran halted her custom orders and focused on the pandemic’s new normal. Suddenly, her husband and children were home, which left less time to paint and more time for family.
“Before the pandemic, I’d paint when I was alone,” she said. “Now with three kids at home all the time, there’s always at least one who will want to make art with me if they see me working on something.”
The children adjusted well, Beltran said, visiting friends through FaceTime, playing in the kiddie pool and exploring the outdoors on family outings.
BACK IN BUSINESS
Cat Johnson, a tattoo artist and owner of Dark Horse Tattoos in Stafford, said her studio reopened May 15 after closing March 23.
Despite being prepared and informed, Johnson felt the heat financially, personally and professionally, with the shop losing its two most profitable months.
The sole earner in her household, Johnson said she strictly quarantined and didn’t leave the house except to walk her dogs. Coping was surreal, she said, because the news was her view of the crisis as opposed to any personal ties.
Already in tune with precautions like disinfecting, her staff faced new protocols upon opening including social distancing and virtual consultations, along with wearing masks and face shields and undergoing temperature checks.
Johnson, who also breeds dogs, was inspired during quarantine to turn her hobby, a YouTube channel on dogs, into an income-earning, educational stream.
Today, there’s a surge in demand at her shop and Johnson is grateful.
Unemployment funds, stimulus checks and other business assistance helped the shop bounce back from the closure, but Johnson experienced significant anxiety over the unknown. “I’ve seen tattoo studios in New York City not emerge from the lockdown as viable business entities, which is terrifying.”
STAGE GOES DARK
Patrick A’Hearn, producing artistic director for Riverside Dinner Theater in south Stafford, enjoys a different kind of art in community theater — but Riverside has been dark for months, with its last performance, “Grease,” held March 15.
The venue planned to partly reopen on weekends in early August by transforming its ballroom into a supper club.
“It’s putting our toe in the water,” A’Hearn said. “You do it with great trepidation because you never know when you’ll be pulled back. As excited as we are, you have to be realistic.”
The unknown is difficult, A’Hearn explained, and everyone wonders when life will be familiar again.
When the pandemic hit, Riverside’s revenue stopped, said A’Hearn, who spent 30 years on Broadway and was part of the original “Les Miserables” cast. Most of the staff was furloughed, and a skeleton crew of eight worked through Zoom calls, plenty of sanitizer and by social distancing on site. A’Hearn considers Riverside fortunate, knowing some theaters haven’t survived.
After two solid months of stress and anxiety, A’Hearn said he’s taking things as they come.
Riverside plans to officially reopen by the end of September, A’Hearn said, but its season opener, “Bright Star,” has been postponed until March 2021.
A’Hearn said that a smaller project will replace “Bright Star” in September. Increasing COVID numbers, he said, sparked the change, and with a 20-person cast – “I didn’t want anyone to get sick.”
Other productions have been postponed to future seasons, including “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” now set for early 2021 and “Meet Me in St. Louis” at Christmastime in 2021.
Riverside plans for shows to include minimal choreography to allow performers to social distance from one another. They will not wear masks on stage.
Patrons will eat dinner at individual tables at Riverside’s events center and move to the dinner theater for shows. They’ll wear masks when not eating and drinking, A’Hearn said.
The most important thing is for people to feel safe, he noted. “When people feel they can relax and take a deep breath, these shows can be an escape.”
THE NEXT CHAPTER
Local author Traci Hunter Abramson knows a thing or two about escaping.
A Stafford resident for 25 years, Abramson writes mystery-thrillers and romance novels. Her prior work in finance at the Central Intelligence Agency inspires her novels.
Now, she suspects the pandemic will create story ideas for years to come.
It certainly caused Abramson to learn to work at home again. Before COVID, she used a treadmill and exercise bike at the gym while writing. That helped her reach 1,200 to 1,500 words of her daily 2,000-word goal.
When she “saw the writing on the wall,” she bought an exercise bike and paired it with her home treadmill to keep the pages flowing.
Abramson’s book, “A Change of Fortune,” was released in June, and “On the Run” will be out in October.
The writing community adapted, Abramson said, with conferences and events turning virtual, and book signings becoming Facebook Live events and video interviews.
The married mother of five said her family is like everyone else’s. COVID meant her children were home, missing their friends; graduations and trips were cancelled, and life seemed to stop. But the board-game-loving family enjoys their time together, while caring for Abramson’s mother-in-law, who lives next door.
Abramson, who writes plots in contemporary time, said a big challenge is to adapt her writing to what life may be like ahead. Books she’s writing now will come out in 2022.
She wonders: Will air travel be the same? Will masks be the norm in stores? Can the elderly be visited without worry?
“Times like these can be a struggle,” Abramson said, “but it’s also when we face adversity that our creativity and resilience can stretch in ways that we never before imagined.”
