In the last two weeks of her grandmother’s life, Janice Sheaff stayed with her every day.
There was no one Sheaff respected more than her 88-year-old grandmother, Winifred Kernen. She admired Kernen’s independence, her resilience, her work ethic, her focus on faith and family and her wisdom.
During their final days together, at Doylestown Hospital in Pennsylvania in August 2011, Kernen told Sheaff to take care of herself. Sheaff did more than just listen to Kernen’s advice — she acted on it.
After dealing with traumas from her past that negatively impacted her self-image and contributed to weight gain, Sheaff honored Kernen’s memory by writing a letter she placed in Kernen’s casket. The letter included a promise to lead a healthier lifestyle.
Kernen always wanted the best for her granddaughter, and Sheaff decided it was time to embrace the gift of life. She used a gift certificate she’d won to join a local running class for six weeks. That decision led to her eventually completing a half marathon. She was on her way.
“I always wanted to be in the race, but I was stuck on the sidelines,” Sheaff said. “I was done being on the sidelines.”
Sheaff continues to find ways to improve her self-care while inspiring others. The 35-year-old Stafford County kindergarten teacher wrote a book of poems that chronicles her experiences. The book, published April 30, is called “Wings of Courage: Sharing My Journey of Adversity in Poetry.”
Sheaff also is one of eight inaugural Get Up Ambassadors selected by U.S. Figure Skating.
As a Get Up Ambassador, Sheaff will share her story with others to raise awareness and spark hope in those who can relate to her experiences.
“I have spent years upon years learning to overcome adversities that were bound to keep me in darkness,” Sheaff said. “Being named an ambassador has allowed me to feel joy and accomplishment in all my hard work from facing the scars of my past. I have never been so humbled in my life and was filled with tears of gratitude when United States Figure Skating called to tell me I was selected.”
Sheaff first got involved with skating while growing up outside Philadelphia. Her inspiration was 1998 gold medalist and Philadelphia native Tara Lipinski.
“I fell in love with the feeling of ‘flying’ or gliding across the ice and the cool wind in my face,” Sheaff said. “It was so freeing and made me smile ear to ear.”
Once she arrived in high school, Sheaff had less time to devote to skating after joining a theater troupe. But when she came to Stafford to take a teaching position, Sheaff resumed one of her passions.
“It was my first year teaching here and I was bored,” said Sheaff, now entering her fifth year teaching in Stafford. “So why not go and skate?”
At the Prince William Ice Center in Dale City, Sheaff found her time on the ice therapeutic.
“It was a place where I did not have to think about anything else,” Sheaff said.
Besides providing peace, Sheaff ’s time on the ice also allowed her to think more about how one teacher changed her life
When she was 5, Sheaff first met Jason Taylor at a summer camp where he was a counselor. He became a constant in her life.
Sheaff considers Taylor her mentor and is the reason she got into teaching. Taylor had a knack for challenging her in ways that raised her self-confidence and opened her to opportunities she might otherwise have ignored. His phrase “Win the day” became a mantra for Sheaff.
In her senior year of high school, Sheaff was a student teacher under Taylor in a program called “Career Study.” Saying she felt as though she had won the lottery, Sheaff absorbed everything Taylor said. She ended up attending Taylor’s alma mater, Kutztown State, and following him into education.
Taylor inspired Sheaff to even leave familiar surroundings and accept a teaching job in Stafford. It was important to her that Taylor know this. At the time, he was suffering from brain cancer, a disease that he eventually died of Nov. 26, 2017.
Taylor’s loss hit Sheaff hard. But she refused to let it keep her down, especially when she’s skating.
“Once I hit the ice again, I felt the most connected to Jason and all the lessons he taught me,” Sheaff said. “I imagine him watching in the stands and seeing his proud smile and saying, ‘You got this.’”
Sheaff ’s grandmother and Taylor influenced her to make a difference in her life. Now others will benefit, including those lives she touches as a Get Up Ambassador.
“Winning this honor is like winning an Olympic Medal to me,” Sheaff said. “While I’ll never be an elite athlete, I have dedicated years of my life to learning new skills on and off the ice and being a Get Up ambassador is like I have made it. I have climbed that mountain and can look at an amazing view after years of traumatic experiences, pain and grief.”
