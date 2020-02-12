Welcome to the first issue of Stafford Magazine.
We’re excited to offer this new platform for Stafford’s heroes, students, seniors, athletes, educators, Marines, adventurers, local celebrities, first responders, good neighbors, … and commuters!
As we were putting this first edition together, news kept falling in our lap that eventually shaped a theme for this issue: moving forward.
A major new railroad deal will mean a lot to commuters across the region, but it may have its biggest impact on commuters in Stafford, with more trains (including weekend service) planned from Virginia Railway Express.
But that’s not all: Work is underway to extend the I-95 Express Lanes, add more commuter bus service and widen some of our busiest local roads — each will make a huge difference in getting us from point A to work and vice versa.
“Forward” doesn’t just mean literally getting somewhere. USO staff and volunteers are hard at work on a new facility opening in March just on the other side of the gates at the Garrisonville entrance to Marine Corps Base Quantico. This will be a tremendous first-time resource for local Marines.
And, to kick off this issue, we speak with Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who shook up the Stafford Board of County Supervisors with her narrow 13-vote win in November’s election. In today’s political climate, you’d be forgiven for expecting she’d face pushback from supervisors on the other side of the partisan divide. But Allen tells us that she’s found mentors and fast friends who are rooting for her to succeed. That is moving forward!
Over the coming issues, we’re excited to share stories about our experiences in Stafford, including the teachers at the local high schools who inspire our kids, the local businesses making a name for themselves internationally, and the shops we love visiting.
This magazine is produced by the folks behind Northern Virginia’s leading news site, InsideNoVa.com, and is being mailed every other month to nearly 8,000 households in North Stafford. Additional copies will be available at a number of drop locations around the community. Watch this space for updates.
And we also want to hear from you! Tell us the stories that you want to see in these pages. Email us at editor@staffordmagazine.com.
