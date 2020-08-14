The Aquia District Scouts BSA hosts a “Scouting for Food” drive for local pantries each November.
“By the spring, they’re getting kind of low,” said coordinator Laura Curran. “I knew, with the pandemic, that more was needed.”
After reaching out to local food banks, she learned demand was going up and supply was gone. Before the current crisis, pantries supported by the annual food drive were regularly feeding four to 40 families per week, depending on the pantry.
Coronavirus-related job losses and furloughs created a greater need as pantries remained open on the front lines of the pandemic.
“The need was there,” Curran said, so local scout troops got to work.
“The question was ‘How do we do this and how do we keep our families safe and our scouts safe? And how do we reach the people who want to help?’”
The answer was a no-contact food drive in May.
The normal route to a successful food drive comes with laying out a large map of Stafford County and dividing up neighborhoods among scout groups. Scouts would also collect in front of stores.
They would post sticky notes on doors requesting donations and return a week later, filling their trailers, trucks and vehicles with the generosity of Stafford residents.
“We couldn’t do that this time,” Curran said.
So word went out through email and social media. Aquia District scouts were asked to participate to whatever extent they could based on their family’s rules for safely addressing risks associated with COVID-19.
“Participation ran the gamut,” Curran said.
For example, a high-risk family could help spread the word about drop-off locations. Or it could just collect food within the family and from immediate neighbors. Some scouts donned masks and gloves to facilitate the drop-off and collection efforts.
Drop-off locations manned by Aquia District Scouts were carefully orchestrated to maintain distance between scouts, pantry volunteers and community members bringing in donations.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Curran said. “I think the scouts were ready to do something and meet the challenge. I knew I could rely on them to at least get the word out. Now, whether the community would respond was the question.”
But they did.
The scouts collected 5,706 pounds of food, and over $2,500 was raised for several food pantries.
The no-contact food drive showed what scouts can do even during this tough time, said Tom Friedel, district executive.
“Being helpful is one of the keystones of scouting,” he said. “Part of the oath really is to go beyond yourself.”
The need continues as the community struggles with the fallout created by the current health crisis. The scouts are planning another food drive in August.
The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
The food drive is one example of the many service projects scouts do year-round, said Mike Haas, a local coordinator.
“This goes on year in and year out, regardless of the world situation,” Haas said. “And when things are particularly bad in our nation, scouts rally with a purpose.”
The Aquia District is part of the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The district includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico.
For more on upcoming events, visit facebook.com/ AquiaDistrictNCAC
