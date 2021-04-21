Starr Hill Brewery will open a beer garden at Capital One Center in Tysons this summer, the first location in Northern Virginia for the Crozet-based brewery.
Star Hill will lease space within Capital One Center's 1.2-acre skypark, called The Perch. The Starr Hill Biergarten will include over 5,000 square feet of outdoor dining and lounge space, as well as an adjacent amphitheater with lawn seating, which will offer live entertainment.
Capital One Center is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use development at Capital One's global headquarters, at the interchange of Interstate 495 and Route 123 and the McLean Metro station.
Starr Hill said it will offer a full biergarten-themed menu, as well as a full bar. Starr Hill will also manage the programming for The Perch’s amphitheater. The Perch is expected to open this summer.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the growing development around the Capital One Center,” said Josh Cromwell, Starr Hill’s vice president of finance and retail. “The Perch is such a unique space and when we were approached about bringing to life a rooftop biergarten and amphitheater concept, we couldn’t turn it down.”
Jonathan Griffith, managing director of Capital One Center noted that Starr Hill is one of the most recognized breweries in Virginia.
“Starr Hill’s brand and reputation within the craft beer community, as well as their experience in the live music scene, will further establish The Perch as a unique destination for Tysons and the Greater Washington region,” Griffith said.
In addition to Starr Hill Biergarten, The Perch will feature food trucks, a games plaza, sculpture garden and a dog park. The Perch sits atop of Capital One Hall, a corporate and performing arts center opening this fall, and next to the Watermark Hotel, Capital One’s corporate lodging facility, opening in late 2021. In total, Capital One Center will have over 250,000 square feet of retail space, including a Wegmans grocery store that opened last fall.
Starr Hill, founded in 1999 and based in Crozet, near Charlottesville, is an independent, regional craft brewery that has won 24 Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Great British Beer Festival medals. Star Hill has four other breweries, in Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
