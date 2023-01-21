Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it.
The project, 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane, is the biggest and most contentious local land-use proposal in decades. It would firmly put Prince William on track to dethrone Loudoun County as the data center capital of the world.
The board approved the guidelines for the project on Nov. 1 after a more than nine-hour public hearing and a roughly 14-hour meeting. The guidelines for the overall development, which were an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan, do not deal with specific construction plans.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area.
Intrusion into historic sites
Petersen said he was “shocked” that the Pageland Lane area would be considered for data centers.
“We need to carve out some boundaries, particularly around historic sites,” he said. “I think it’s just time to tap the brakes a little bit on this and look around and see what we’re doing.”
The five bills could target the data center industry at large, but primarily apply to the Digital Gateway. Senate Bill 1078 would specifically block any approval of the project.
“As far as I’m concerned, nobody has actually got a rezoning,” Petersen said. “Nobody has any vested rights.”
The Senate legislation would bar local governments from approving data centers within one mile of a national or state park or other “historically significant site.”
The Digital Gateway is well within a mile of Conway Robinson State Forest and Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The bill also would limit the facilities to areas with “a minimal impact on historic, agricultural, and cultural resources.” Prior to approval, the bill would require localities to perform a site assessment to examine the effect of facilities on water usage, carbon emissions and “agricultural resources.”
Roem said if the bill has enough votes to pass, she and Petersen will file emergency measures to fast-track it through the General Assembly, hoping to head off any vote by the Board of Supervisors on the rezonings. No hearings have been scheduled on the rezoning applications.
Petersen said he’s already spoken with Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the bill.
State, regional impact
At a news conference Monday, Roem said it was appropriate to regulate local authority over a project of such magnitude.
“I do not believe that this is a simple, routine land-use decision,” she said. “When local land-use issues affect state and federal interests, state and federal legislators are going to get involved.”
The overwhelming majority of data centers in Virginia are within Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Since 2002, the industry has constructed 5.3 million square feet in Prince William, but since December 2019, the county has received zoning applications for roughly 38.1 million square feet of data centers on 2,824 acres.
Loudoun has 26 million square feet of existing data centers and another 4 million in development.
“My concern is what this proliferation of data centers means for our environment and also what it means for our cultural and historic resources in Northern Virginia,” Petersen said. “A lot of governments in Northern Virginia look at data centers in the way governments downstate look at casinos.”
Roem’s House Bill 1974 would require the State Corporation Commission to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the construction of electrical transmission lines of at least 69 kilovolts along a highway right-of-way.
Currently, the SCC only needs to issue a certificate for lines of 115 kilovolts or higher. Roem’s bill, however, would apply only to Virginia Department of Transportation Planning District 8, which is Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, Fairfax, Falls Church and Alexandria.
Roem noted that the General Assembly previously passed a bill prohibiting above-ground transmission lines in the Interstate 66 corridor to send a message to Prince William.
“The entire point of that bill was to tell the Prince William County Board of Supervisors … stop putting data centers in Gainesville and Haymarket,” she said.
Environmental regulations
Roem’s HB 1986 would require the State Water Control Board to adopt requirements for certain stormwater management techniques for data centers within one mile of state or federal land.
It would require any data centers within one mile of state or federal land to reuse stormwater runoff that exceeds the levels generated by the existing land.
“This is an unprecedented size project, which means we need unprecedented size stormwater regulations,” Roem said. “We really, really need to make sure we know what we’re doing.”
Petersen and Roem also filed separate, identical joint resolutions directing the Virginia Department of Energy to study the impacts of data center development on the state’s environment, economy, energy resources and carbon-reduction goals.
Petersen’s joint resolution has been referred to the Senate committee on rules, while Roem’s was awaiting referral as of Tuesday.
HB 1974 had not been assigned a committee as of Tuesday, and HB 1986 was referred to the Commerce and Energy Committee.
SB 1078 has been assigned to the Committee on Local Government.
