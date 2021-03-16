The Virginia Department of Health will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Prince William County next week.
The exact location of the clinic is not expected to be announced until Monday, according to a health department spokesperson, and vaccinations will be administered by appointment only. The state is opening three similar clinics this week -- in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth -- each with the capacity to administer between 1,000 and 3,000 doses per day.
The announcement of the Prince William clinic on Tuesday came as the county struggles to keep pace with its neighbors in terms of percentage of residents vaccinated. In addition, the health department has faced criticism because the majority of vaccine doses thus far have been administered to white residents, even though the county is a majority-minority community.
In a news release, the state health department said the sites for the mass clinics were chosen "after the Virginia Department of Emergency Management conducted an equity analysis to determine the communities with the largest number of vulnerable populations and communities with the largest percentage of vulnerable population and greatest COVID-19 impact."
The clinic will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will not replace other, smaller clinics, the health department said.
Current vaccine locations in Prince William are at George Mason University's Manassas campus, Manassas Mall and the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge.
However, the county announced Monday that this is the final week the Prince William Health District will use the GMU clinic, at Beacon Hall. The clinic, which opened in mid-January, distributed over 7,000 vaccine doses.
Last week, two mass vaccination clinics distributed 2,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at both Gander Mountain and the Mason and Partners clinic, the county said. The health department also partnered with the homeless shelters and services to vaccinate 158 homeless residents.
According to the county's vaccine dashboard, about 63,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 34,000 have received two doses. Those numbers are well below state averages, however.
Last week, Inova Health System announced it will open a large vaccination clinic at the end of March in conjunction with Fairfax County and the city of Alexandria. That clinic will have capacity to administer at least 6,000 doses a day to Fairfax and Alexandria residents.
In order to be vaccinated, Virginians must first register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling (877) 829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.