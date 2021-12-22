The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a student at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville after a threat to the school was made online on Dec. 14.
The student was immediately identified, and an investigation was conducted in coordination with Woodgrove High School personnel and Loudoun County Public Schools Safety and Security, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The case was turned over to Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services and a petition was issued Monday for use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, the release said.
The juvenile’s name cannot be released due to the fact the student is a minor.
