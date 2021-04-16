A new interactive online calendar is featured on the Culpeper Times website, as well as on our sister local/regional news websites (InsideNoVa, Rappahannock News). This robust feature greatly increases the exposure of events, reaching audiences in our county, adjoining communities and throughout the Washington metro area. It's easy for readers to sort and find the events they are seeking.
We are moving events submissions online. The print calendars in our newspapers are going to be compiled from the events listed in the online calendar. Please add your events here: www.insidenova.com/culpeper/events/ and click the red "Promote Your Event" button at the top of the page.
After entering the event information, a series of options will be presented to enhance your listing for a fee, if you choose. You need not select any of these to have a basic listing included in our calendar.
