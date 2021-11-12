November 12, 2021
Dear PWCS Families, Employees, and Community,
Over the course of this past week, schools across our Division experienced safety threats, with calls to 911 about emergencies within our school buildings that did not exist. While these calls were not deemed credible, as a parent and educator, safety situations in schools create real, understandable fear. What happened this week was deeply alarming to all of us – to our families and caregivers, staff, students, and administrators. I want to send an unwavering message to the entire PWCS community: the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Nothing is more important, and it is why we take these situations – real or not – seriously.
Our families and caregivers entrust us with ensuring every child is safe, and I want you to know we have comprehensive emergency protocols for these situations in place. Going forward, PWCS will continue to work with the Prince William County Police Department to identify the source of these safety threats and take swift action as appropriate. We all must work together – especially now – to provide the safest learning environment possible for everyone.
Yesterday, we celebrated the Veterans Day holiday. Throughout the county veterans were acknowledged and appreciated for their selfless actions to protect the freedoms we hold dearly. I had the opportunity to attend a special parade honoring veterans hosted by T. Clay Wood Elementary School on Wednesday, and schools throughout the Division planned special events and incorporated Veterans Day into their instruction. To celebrate the many PWCS employees who are veterans, please take a moment to view our spotlight videos created in their honor. We thank you for your service!
Next week, PWCS will observe American Education Week, which recognizes the importance of our schools and our employees to our democracy, our community, and to our future. As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, I would like to thank our teachers, support staff, and administrators for their unwavering commitment and continued focus on providing a quality education that will launch thriving futures for our students.
November 19 is Substitute Educators Day. I want to express my gratitude for our substitute educators and recognize their importance in our schools. Like school divisions nationwide, PWCS continues to experience a shortage of substitutes to support our teachers, and our food service and transportation departments. If you, or someone you know, is interested in working for PWCS as a substitute, please apply today.
Thank you for your cooperation and support as we work together to provide a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment for our students to learn.
LaTanya D. McDade, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Prince William County Public Schools
LaTanya D. McDade, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
