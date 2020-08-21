The many challenges of the current moment mean that the college journeys of students and their families are more uncertain than ever. As parents of high school age children and young adults, we too are worried. Alongside our neighbors, we are living the realities of economic uncertainty while managing the concerns of the current health crisis. We understand the magnitude of making the right decisions on the higher educational futures of our loved ones.
Pushed to their limits, families and students in our region may see only three college options:
- Taking a “gap year” and banking that next year will be an improvement, rather than more of the same;
- Paying full-semester tuition and fees to colleges and universities for online classes students log into from costly dorms or apartments; or
- Opting out of college altogether for financial reasons.
But there is another option: As parents and as leaders of the Northern Virginia Community College Board, we want families and students to know that they can and should choose NOVA.
Since NOVA is in our backyard, it may not be immediately apparent that it truly is a nationally recognized and accredited college that is larger than any university in the state while offering: An average class size of only 21 students, quality honed by delivering online education for over 40 years, and courses that will be accepted for transfer by almost every university toward a four-year degree. NOVA offers this highly productive option at a price point at least a third below the cost of other institutions.
Our students find their futures among more than 100 degree and high-demand workforce certificate programs taught by award-winning faculty and industry professionals. Our graduates transfer to the top universities in Virginia and beyond and are hired by the region’s leading employers. This fall, families and students will also find more ways than ever before to afford a NOVA education, including monthly and biweekly tuition payment plans that fit into every budget.
At NOVA, our goals are for every student to succeed, every program to achieve, and every community to prosper. Invest in your future! We hope you will join us this fall--because serving you is our mission.
Rosie O’Neil is Chair and Zuzana Steen is Vice Chair of the Northern Virginia Community College Board.
