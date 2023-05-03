People near and far can walk, run or bike to support adult literacy in the community in BEACON for English Language and Literacy’s 3rd Annual Virtual Walkathon May 1- 31.
Proceeds of the virtual fundraising walk benefit BEACON for English Language and Literacy, which provides English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation and job readiness skills training for adults in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
“Our amazing students come from many different backgrounds and varying education levels. We are in awe of their perseverance and dedication to learning to meet their personal and professional goals,” Jennifer Katak, Beacon’s executive director, said in a news release. “Please join me in supporting BEACON so that we are able to continue to meet the needs of the adult learners in our community.”
BEACON for Adult Literacy was the recipient of the 2021 Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award: Arts & Education from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and is recognized as “one of the best” local nonprofits by the Greater Washington Catalogue for Philanthropy.
The walk is presented by title sponsor Quaker Custom Homes. Registration is now open, and more details are at beaconliteracy.org/walkathon.
