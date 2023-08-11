Capital One Center's biannual festival, Perchfest, will be held Sept. 15-17 at The Perch at Capital One's headquarters complex in Tysons.
Perchfest, held on the outdoor plaza on the 11th floor of the Capital One Center, will feature a mini golf competition, local music, craft beer from Starr Hill Biergarten, fitness classes and community vendors. The inaugural Perch Putt Open, a charity golf tournament, will kick off the weekend on Sept. 15 with emcee Tommy McFly.
Perchfest is open to the public and free to attend, with a recommended donation to Miriam’s Kitchen, which works to end chronic and veteran homelessness in the Washington area. Advance registration is recommended.
"Capital One Center is delighted to host the next celebration of Perchfest -– our biannual signature event at The Perch, which has become an exceptional rooftop experience for our community and Capital One associates,” said Meghan Trossen, head of Capital One Center’s public affairs. “This will be our fifth Perchfest – and each year the program grows.”
New to the event this year is a "Shop Made in VA" section that will showcase products from around the state on Saturday and fitness classes to both Saturday and Sunday. Perchfest will also offer children's activities during the day, with face painting and inflatable lawn games.
Perchfest Program:
Friday, Sept. 15
- 3-7 p.m.: Perch Putt Open (mini golf tournament at Perch Putt). Contact meghan.trossen@capitalone.com for sponsorship information
- 3-7 p.m.: Tysons Community Vendors on the Great Lawn
- 4-6:30 p.m: Starting Early at Starr Hill Biergarten
- 7-10 p.m.: Run for Cover at Starr Hill
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Noon-12:45 p.m.: Body Fit Training Sweat Sesh in Great Lawn (free fitness class)
- Noon-2 p.m.: Free Flowing Music Experience at Starr Hill
- Noon-7 p.m.: Shop Made in VA Experience and Tysons community vendors on the Great Lawn
- 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Texas Chainsaw Horns at Starr Hill
- 3-6 p.m.: Four Roses (Wren’s private label) barrel tasting release party. Separate registration required.
- 5-7:30 p.m.: Sidemen Band at Starr Hill
- 8-10:30 p.m.: Kleptoradio at Starr Hill
- DJ/MC Afterparty with Captain/2nutz at Starr Hill
Sunday, Sept. 17:
- 10:30-11:15 a.m.: FitCoach Caroline HIIT Workout at Starr Hill
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tysons community vendors on the Great Lawn
- Noon-2 p.m.: The Vandalays
- 2 p.m.: Pie-eating contests sponsored by Wegmans at Capital One Center
- 2:30- 5 p.m.: NovaKane at Starr Hill
Tickets are free via registration through Eventbrite.
