Former “Voice” contestant Jay Allen will perform a concert May 6 in Manassas to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event, at the Salisbury Center, is being presented by Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, which hopes to raise $50,000.
After seeing his mother suffer from Alzheimer’s, Allen, who appeared in season 22 of the NBC reality competition, wrote the song “Blank Stares.” A video of him performing the song with his mother on stage in Iowa went viral with over 500 million views on Facebook.
His mother has since passed, but Allen continues to tour the country as an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, and the song has raised over $100 million to help fight the disease.
Allen won the 2022 Country Now Awards as Favorite Competition Contestant and was recognized as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s 2023 Artists to Watch. He was also presented with The Caregiver Award by The National Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are thrilled to bring Jay to the area to help us raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Michelle Mindock, community relations director at Tribute at The Glen. “As this is a disease without a cure that affects so many people, especially in senior living, we are grateful to be helping to raise awareness and show our support to those living with Alzheimer’s as well as their loved ones.”
Mindock is one of Allen’s self-proclaimed biggest fans. “I’ve been honored to have Jay perform for me before,” she added. “He’s an absolutely amazing performer … his heart is just truly amazing. I feel honored to know him at the moment and blessed to hear his music.”
Mindock, a certified dementia practitioner, knows the importance of music, especially to those living with Alzheimer’s. “Some haven’t seen a live concert in a really long time,” she said. “The music center part of the brain is never touched by the disease. It is the most heartwarming emotional thing to see when you play their song and there’s no gap. They just sing word for word perfectly. It’s just so amazing.”
Currently, 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by the year 2050.
“Concert for a Cure” is one of the largest fundraising events Mindock has organized, and she promises it will be a night to get away, have fun and listen to some good music.
The venue will hold 1,000 people, she said. “I want to raise as much money as we can for the Alzheimer’s Association and honor Jay’s mom and all the hard work he’s doing.”
