Police say the third and final suspect is in custody in the robbery and shooting of a Dale City man who was followed home from MGM National Harbor, police say.
U.S. Marshals on Monday arrested Tavon Everett Lee Vines, 27, of Washington, D.C., in Camp Springs, Maryland, Prince William County police spokesperson Wade Dickinson said.
Vines faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the December 2019 shooting, police said. He is jailed in Maryland awaiting extradition to Virginia.
Two other men, 27-year-old Javontae Renard Smallwood, and 23-year-old Daquan Artis Tinker, both of Washington, were arrested in March 2020 on the same charges.
The men are accused of following the victim to his home in the 4700 block of Pearson Drive on Dec. 19, 2019 to rob him of his casino winnings. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the upper body and seriously injured during the robbery, police said.
