The first votes will be cast in the race for Manassas mayor and three city council seats beginning Friday. But as the national election drives partisan polarization, some local candidates want the two main parties out of the city’s elections.
Hal Parrish, who has been mayor since 2009, is not seeking re-election, and two current council members - Theresa Coates Ellis and Michelle Davis-Younger - are running to succeed him, and Democrats will seek to maintain their majority on council.
Coates Ellis, a Republican endorsed by Parrish this week, says she wants to see partisan affiliations all but eliminated at the local level in Manassas. She says she’d like to hear community input on the matter before taking any action on the council, but that she’d prefer municipal elections to be non-partisan.
The Manassas mayor cannot vote on the budget and can vote on other non-budget items only to break a tie.
Coates Ellis would like the mayor to have a tie-breaking vote on the city budget because “the people deserve to hear how the mayor would vote on issues in the city,” she says.
But partisan labels only make local politics more divisive than they should be, Coates Ellis said. And with the exception of tax rates, which split the council on partisan lines earlier this year, she added, labels don’t actually inform voters where the candidates stand.
“It can be a little dividing at times,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea that we don’t have affiliations at a local level; we all are running on the same types of issues. … I think we’ll get more people running if it’s based on coming and doing the job and taking the politics out of it.
Davis-Younger says that while she agrees that the mayor should have a vote on council, she’s undecided about non-partisan local elections. She’s happy for voters to know she’s a Democrat and doesn’t think removing labels would make a real difference.
As the state has gone from Republican to Democrat in both presidential and statewide elections, so have Manassas and Prince William County at the local level, albeit more recently. Democrats won a majority on the city council for the first time in 2018, as Davis-Younger became the first Black woman to serve on the body. She would be the city’s first Black mayor and its first Democratic mayor.
A Virginia Commonwealth University poll taken at the end of August showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Mark Warner with comfortable leads in their races, both statewide and in Northern Virginia.
“There aren’t too many people that want to associate with what’s currently in the White House. … While they will accept funding or whatever from the party, it’s not put on any signs or in any literature that’s out for the entire public,” Davis-Younger said. “We happily admit and say we’re Democrats and stand by it. For some reason this seems to be the way that they do things.”
Democrats have been intentional about presenting their whole local ticket as a team. Many signs have all three council candidates on them together, and Davis-Younger’s campaign website displays a video at the bottom with all four candidates walking through Manassas.
The two Democratic incumbents running for re-election are Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky, seeking her second term, and Mark Wolfe, who’s been on the council since 2009. The third Democratic candidate is Georgetown South resident Tom Osina.
Voters will choose three candidates from among six names on the ballot, so Osina is effectively attempting to unseat Republican Councilperson Ian Lovejoy, running for his third term on the body. Lovejoy also received the endorsement of his partymate Parrish this week.
Joining Lovejoy as Republican candidates are newcomers Lynn Forkell Greene and Harry Clark.
Lovejoy declined to comment for this article but recently had a small back-and-forth with Osina on Facebook. Osina criticized Lovejoy’s support for the Godwin Drive extension when the Prince William Board of County Supervisors backed away from the project in August. After the board changed course and voted to proceed with the extension earlier this month, Lovejoy cribbed language from Osina’s original post criticizing him.
“Seems candidate for Council Tom Osina is on the losing end of an issue he is campaigning on. He doesn’t support the Godwin extension, according to his social media statements,” Lovejoy said. “Even Democrats on the PWC [Board of] Supervisors said he was out of tune with citizens’ attitudes based on their votes. Why elect someone who is not attuned to what citizens want?”
Osina, a member of the Georgetown South Community Council, says he wants to give a bigger voice to the largely Hispanic and Spanish-speaking community in the neighborhood. By all available history, he would also be the city’s first openly gay councilperson.
“Every city councilor has a bully pulpit and the city has some leverage and persuasiveness to help our lower-income residents, especially those that do not necessarily speak English as a first language to become homeowners, become better invested in the economic prosperity of the city,” Osina said. “I’m running because I believe that there are various people who are not represented at the table of decision making in Manassas.”
Democrats have been limiting in-person campaigning so far, opting instead for regular “literature drop” events.
Partisan lines were most present on the council during debates over the city’s real estate tax rate in May. After City Manager Patrick Pate proposed a rate of $1.44 for every $100 in assessed value, Democrats on the council suggested a $1.46 rate, still a two-cent decrease from the previous rate but higher than Pate’s proposal. They cited an increased need for services during the COVID-19 pandemic and future needs like a new Jennie Dean Elementary School for Manassas City Public Schools.
Lovejoy led the charge in favor of Pate’s proposed tax rate, but ultimately the vote came down along partisan lines, with Democrats setting the $1.46 rate in a 4-2 vote.
