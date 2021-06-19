Police say three people were found dead inside a Herndon home Saturday morning in what appears to be a homicide.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Florida Avenue before 9:15 a.m., where they found the victims, Herndon police said.
Police said "preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to public." They are asking residents to avoid area.
A news conference will be held later today, police said, after next of kin of the victims have been notified.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
