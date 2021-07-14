The Parent Teacher Student Association at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has been placed on probation by the Virginia PTA and ordered to reinstate president Bonnie Qin, who was apparently ousted from her role on July 9.

The requirement to reinstate Qin by July 31 is among several demands included in a letter emailed to TJ PTSA members late Monday from Virginia PTA President Pamela Croom. Thomas Jefferson, or TJ, is a magnet school in Fairfax County that is ranked as the top high school in the country and draws students from across Northern Virginia.

If the TJ PTSA does not comply, the Virginia PTA will probably revoke its charter. Should this happen, the TJ PTSA would be dissolved, and the Virginia PTA would seize its assets, including $80,000 intended to fund student events.

“While Virginia PTA believes it has cause to revoke the charter of TJHSST PTSA, we would prefer to work with TJHSST PTSA leadership to repair the damage done,” Croom wrote in the letter.

The notice from the Virginia PTA comes nearly three weeks after the state group initially sent a letter declaring its intent to revoke the TJ PTSA’s charter. The letter of intent indicated that unless the executive committee addressed several alleged violations of the PTSA bylaws, the TJ PTSA would be disbanded.

Rather than address the violations, fierce advocates against admissions changes and the teaching of critical race theory – who made up the majority of the executive committee – contested the Virginia PTA’s authority. They refuted the accusations in the letter and claimed that the Virginia PTA was working with Qin to nullify the results of the recent election for officer positions.

The executive committee went on to vote 3-1 to remove Qin from her position. President-elect Harry Jackson – among the opponents of admissions changes – said Qin was removed in part because she restricted access to records. Jackson assumed the role of president after the vote; however, Qin has not acknowledged her removal.

According to the letter from Croom, the Virginia PTA has moved the TJ PTSA into the “Probation Phase of Non-Compliance.” During the probation period, at least two members of the Virginia PTA leadership team must be present and given a voice at all executive committee and general membership meetings.

Additionally, by July 31, the TJ PTSA executive committee must reinstate all officers who either resigned or were removed between June 28 and July 12. This includes not only Qin, but also Jun Wang and Li Yang, who resigned in the days after the Virginia PTA’s letter of intent.

The executive committee has yet to agree to the Virginia PTA’s stipulations. Jackson told InsideNoVa the group is exploring ways to contest certain requirements outlined in the letter.

“Their last three demands are really unreasonable. I don't really think that letter was sent with the true intention to help children, which is what PTSAs are designed to do,” Jackson said. “We're trying to figure out how to best respond to it.”

If avenues to avoid the restrictions of the probation phase fail, Jackson said a general membership vote may be held to decide whether the PTSA accepts the Virginia PTA’s demands or lets its charter be revoked.

“Do they want to [let the charter be revoked] or do they want to accept subjugation to a majority white Virginia PTA?” Jackson said.

Anuj Khemka is a rising senior at TJ and a member of the editorial board of tjTODAY.