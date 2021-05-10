The Town of Culpeper will be installing a new utility billing system the week of May 17, 2021. In order to complete this project, the Town Treasurer’s Office will be offering limited utility account billing and payment services, starting Friday, May 14, 2021 through Friday, May 21, 2021. We expect to resume normal operations starting Monday, May 24, 2021.
The customer lobby will remain open all days during this time from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday thru Friday. During this period of limited services, utility customers may experience delays in receiving responses to inquiries or with processing of payments.
Utility customers should direct any questions to the Town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office by calling (540) 829-8220, or by email at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
