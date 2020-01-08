A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday night closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 north near Quantico for hours.
At 7:13 p.m., troopers responded to a flatbed tractor-trailer that ran off the interstate at the 148 mile marker and crashed into the woods, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The driver was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
The crash closed all northbound lanes for close to two hours, with a left lane reopened by 9:30 p.m. Traffic backups extended at least five miles, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported.
Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety was on scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
