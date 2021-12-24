[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A number of factors, including a regional-jet-pilot shortage, have led United Airlines to announce plans for axing a number of routes from Washington Dulles International Airport next spring.
Some of the cuts may be temporary, the airline reported.
Cities that no longer will see United service from Dulles include Akron/Canton, Ohio; Asheville, N.C.; Bangor, Maine; Erie, Pa.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Greensboro, N.C.; Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; Milwaukee; and Wilmington, Del. United customers will be able to travel to those cities by way of Chicago-O’Hare and Newark-Liberty airports, which will continue to serve them.
Moving from Dulles to Newark will be service to Harrisburg, Pa.; Ithaca, N.Y.; Philadelphia; Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Pa.; and State College, Pa. Changes are slated to take effect in March, said Skift Airline Weekly, which reported the news.
