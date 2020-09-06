A resident living in the 1100 block of Walker Circle, S.W., told Vienna police that, on Aug. 28 between 12:15 and 7:30 a.m., someone had entered her locked government vehicle and stolen several items from its trunk.
The intruder also entered a second vehicle, which was unlocked.
A resident living in the 1000 block of Ware Street, S.W., on Aug. 28 at 7:30 a.m. recovered one of the stolen items in his front yard, and it later was returned to its owner, police said.
