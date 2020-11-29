The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 hit a new high Sunday, as average numbers of new cases continued to set records both statewide and in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Sunday morning that 1,628 patients were hospitalized statewide, surpassing the pandemic's prior peak of 1,625 set on May 8. At that time, about half the hospitalizations were in Northern Virginia; now they are more evenly spread out statewide.

The state still has over 4,100 hospital beds available, the association reports, and intensive-care unit occupancy is at 72% statewide. About a fifth of the patients, 365, are being treated in ICUs.

In Northern Virginia, 437 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. That's the most since June 7 but still well below the region's peak of 808 hospitalizations on April 30.

Since the start of the pandemic, hospitalizations have tended to be lower on weekends and particularly on holiday weekends, so these numbers are likely to increase as the full impact of the recent surge of new coronavirus cases continues to be felt.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,325 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the state's seven-day average to a new high of 2,592.3. The average has increased 85.4% in the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 598 new cases were reported Sunday, raising the region's seven-day average to a new high of 815.7. The region has now set record average highs in four of the past five days, with the only exception being the day after Thanksgiving.

With Sunday's update, Loudoun County topped 10,000 total cases, fourth highest among Virginia localities, behind Fairfax County, Prince William County and Virginia Beach.

The state reported only 14,135 test results Sunday, well below recent levels, likely due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. As a result, the state's average test positivity rate ticked up to 7.4%.

The state reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. None was in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 598 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,325 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 14,135 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 73,969 cases, 1,285 deaths

Statewide: 235,942 cases, 4,058 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.31 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.79 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,628 (up from 1,585 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,628 reached Nov. 29

Patients in ICU: 365 (down from 370 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 24,062 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,176 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.