Even as the number of COVID-19 test results being reported hits record levels, both Virginia and Northern Virginia are reporting the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since early July.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the results of nearly 24,000 diagnostic tests for the virus, but only 449 new cases, a positivity rate of just 1.9%. That was the fewest number of new daily cases since July 6, and the state's seven-day average fell to 779.3, its lowest level since July 12.

In Northern Virginia, only 94 new cases were reported Monday, also the lowest since July 6, and the region's seven-day average of new cases fell to 184.7, its lowest since July 26.

The number of new cases reported on Mondays typically has been lower than on other days of the week.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the state's five-day average of test results reported is above 20,000. The seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 4.7%, a new low and the third straight day it has been below the key level of 5%. Both the Fairfax and Prince William health districts also recorded new low average test positivity rates.

The state reported 13 new deaths Monday; none was in Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations ticked up a bit from Sunday, when they were at their lowest level statewide since early July, but the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units fell to 193, the lowest level since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began reporting the data in early April. At one point, over 450 people were being treated in ICUs statewide.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 94 new cases, 0 new deaths

Statewide: 449 new cases, 13 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 23,999 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 50,664 cases, 1,179 deaths

Statewide: 146,593 cases, 3,172 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.03 million diagnostic tests (2.18 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 890 (up from 868 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 193 (down from 198 the previous day and lowest since data began being reported in early April)

Patients Discharged: 17,483 total

Nursing Home Patients: 509 as of Saturday (not reported on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.